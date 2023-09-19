PHOENIX — Popular country concert series “Boots in the Park” is making a stop in Tempe this weekend, prompting minor closures and restrictions near the event.

The event is scheduled from 4 p.m. to midnight on Saturday and Sunday at Tempe Beach Park.

Various country stars, including Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Luwiss Lux and Scotty McCreery, will perform at different times on stage.

There’ll also be line dancing, beer and cocktails, food vendors and art installations at the event. Tickets can be purchased online.

What streets will be closed off in Tempe this weekend?

With the event on the horizon, motorists are advised to plan around the closures, which go into effect from 7 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

The first closure includes eastbound Rio Salado Parkway, between Hardy Drive and Mill Avenue, the city said in a press release. Westbound Rio Salado Parkway will also be closed between Mill Avenue and Lakseside Drive.

Then, Southbound Mill Avenue will be closed between Curry Road and Rio Salado Parkway.

Finally, Northbound Ash Avenue will be closed at Third Street, and eastbound First Street will be closed at Rio Salado Parkway.

Other street restrictions could be put in place to address public safety during the event.

What are alternate forms of transit to the event?

Parking at the event is not included with a general admission ticket, although there are various public parking lots that accept payment.

There are light rail connections to the event at McClintock Road and Apache Boulevard, as well as on Price Road and Apache Boulevard.

There is also a streetcar (and an additional light rail) connection at Dorsey Lane and Apache Boulevard.

