Phoenix cold case to be featured on ID channel series ‘Crime Scene Confidential’

Sep 18, 2023, 4:15 AM

police tape crime scene stock image photo police lights blue and red light...

(Adobe Stock Photo)

(Adobe Stock Photo)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A 31-year-old Phoenix cold case will be featured Wednesday on ID channel series “Crime Scene Confidential.”

The show, hosted by forensic expert and former CSI Alina Burroughs, will revisit the 1992 murder of 36-year-old Kim Ancona.

On Dec. 29, 1991, Ancona was found dead in a men’s restroom of a Phoenix bar where she worked.

She had stab wounds but the perpetrator left little physical evidence.  Acona had told a friend a bar regular, Ray Krone, helped her close up the bar the previous night.

Police asked Krone to make a Styrofoam impress of his teeth for comparison. On Dec. 31. 1991, Krone was arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping and sexual assault.

He maintained his innocence throughout his trial. In 1992, Krone received death and consecutive 21-year prison sentence.

After an appeal in 1996, a judge sentenced him to life. However, in 2002, Krone was exonerated after DNA evidence proved his innocence.

In the episode, Krone, Acona’s son and law enforcement professionals who worked on the case will also be on the episode.

Burroughs will revisit evidence and Krone’s trial.

Acona’s son and Krone will also meet for an “emotional and powerful” conversation.

The episode “A Murderers Mark” will premiere at 8 p.m. Wednesday on ID.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

