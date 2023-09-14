TobyMac bringing ‘Hits Deep’ tour in February to the Valley

PHOENIX — Grammy award-winning Christian music artist TobyMac is making a tour stop in the Valley next year, the Awakening Foundation announced Wednesday.

Now in its ninth year, the 30-city “Hits Deep” 2024 Tour will run through Jan. 26 to March 23 with a stop in Glendale at Desert Diamond Arena on Feb. 3.

Artists Cory Asbury, Mac Powell, Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick and Terrian will be a part of the show.

TobyMac said that the tour is his favorite time of the year.

“Not only do I get to see the people in over 30 states but I get to hang out backstage with some of my favorite artists,” he said in a press release.

“It’s a diverse night of music that hits deep featuring six different artists and their music. The songs people know and sing along with because they were played on radio, hit songs all night long,”

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Sept 22.

