‘Dine-out-loud’ at Rock N Roll Sushi opening in West Valley

PHOENIX — American-style sushi restaurant Rock N Roll Sushi is making its Arizona debut Monday with its first restaurant opening in the West Valley.

The restaurant chain was founded in 2010 in Mobile, AL, and has over 60 locations in 10 states.

Described as a “dine-out-loud” eating experience, customers can experience rock while eating the rolls.

Rock N Roll Sushi’s menu includes opening acts (appetizers), classic rolls, hibachi, fried rice, poke and main entrees known as headliners.

“Home to rock legends Alice Cooper, Stevie Nicks, Linda Ronstadt and more, Arizona is the perfect place for Rock N Roll Sushi to thrive,” Scott Palmateer, RNR Sushi operating partner and Owner for the Glendale area,” said in a press release.

“We are thrilled to introduce “Sushi Amplified” to the Valley and we’re proud to begin our relationship with this community by raising money for a very important cause.”

To celebrate the opening of the location, the restaurant will have pre-opening VIP charity nights from 5-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The event is supporting the American Cancer Society’s annual fundraiser which benefits Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Guests who secure all-access passes to the pre-opening parties will enjoy complimentary entrees in exchange for donations.

The sushi concept will open to the public on Monday at 9950 W. Glendale Avenue.

Rock N Roll Sushi will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

