Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

‘Dine-out-loud’ at Rock N Roll Sushi opening in West Valley

Sep 14, 2023, 4:05 AM

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

Rock N Roll Sushi Arizona Rock N Roll Sushi Arizona Rock N Roll Sushi Arizona Rock N Roll Sushi Arizona Rock N Roll Sushi Arizona

PHOENIX — American-style sushi restaurant Rock N Roll Sushi is making its Arizona debut Monday with its first restaurant opening in the West Valley.

The restaurant chain was founded in 2010 in Mobile, AL, and has over 60 locations in 10 states.

Described as a “dine-out-loud” eating experience, customers can experience rock while eating the rolls.

Rock N Roll Sushi’s menu includes opening acts (appetizers), classic rolls, hibachi, fried rice, poke and main entrees known as headliners.

RELATED STORIES

“Home to rock legends Alice Cooper, Stevie Nicks, Linda Ronstadt and more, Arizona is the perfect place for Rock N Roll Sushi to thrive,” Scott Palmateer, RNR Sushi operating partner and Owner for the Glendale area,” said in a press release.

“We are thrilled to introduce “Sushi Amplified” to the Valley and we’re proud to begin our relationship with this community by raising money for a very important cause.”

To celebrate the opening of the location, the restaurant will have pre-opening VIP charity nights from 5-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The event is supporting the American Cancer Society’s annual fundraiser which benefits Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Guests who secure all-access passes to the pre-opening parties will enjoy complimentary entrees in exchange for donations.

The sushi concept will open to the public on Monday at 9950 W. Glendale Avenue.

Rock N Roll Sushi will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Veterans Oasis Park...

KTAR.com

Free monthly concert series returning to Chandler next month

The Sonoran Sunset Series will take place on the third Thursday off each month at Veterans Oasis Park at Chandler Heights and Lindsay roads from 6 pm. to 7:30 p.m.

1 day ago

Roll Em Up Taquitos...

Brandon Gray

Roll Em Up Taquitos expanding in East Valley with grand opening event

Roll Em Up Taquitos announced the grand opening of its second location this month in Gilbert. 

1 day ago

Tempe City Hall. Courtesy city of Tempe....

Brandon Gray

Tempe approves Indigenous People’s Day as a paid holiday

Tempe joins cities like Phoenix, Minneapolis and Denver in recognizing Indigenous People's Day. 

1 day ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announces a voluntary agreement with Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs to visit Taiwan, South Korea to strengthen economic ties

Gov. Katie Hobbs is heading to Taiwan and South Korea later this week, becoming the latest Arizona politician to visit east Asia.

1 day ago

The DraftKings Sportsbook at at TPC Scottsdale is set to open this fall...

Kevin Stone

DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale to hold job fair ahead of fall opening

Looking to fill 100 positions before opening in the fall, the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale will hold a job fair next week.

1 day ago

Highland High School in Gilbert was locked down for an hour after a student made a concerning state...

KTAR.com

Highland High School in Gilbert locked down after student makes concerning statement

Highland High School in Gilbert was locked down Wednesday for an hour after a student made a statement that "caused immediate concern" for a staff member.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

‘Dine-out-loud’ at Rock N Roll Sushi opening in West Valley