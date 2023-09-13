Close
ARIZONA NEWS

12 minors arrested in Scottsdale on assault, robbery charges

Sep 13, 2023, 11:00 AM

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Twelve minors in Scottsdale have been arrested and accused of being involved in a string of fights and a robbery, authorities said Wednesday.

The children, who go to Mohave Middle School and Saguaro High School, allegedly committed the crimes between Aug. 18 and Aug. 21, the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release.

Five of the students were arrested for their involvement in a fight that occurred after school on Aug. 18 in the Bashas’ parking lot located at McDonald Drive and Granite Reef Road.

The same day, four minors were arrested for robbing another minor at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall. Those suspects were also involved in the fight at the Bashas’, police said.

Three days later, three more minors were arrested after assaulting another student after school at the McDonald’s at McDonald Drive and Granite Reef Road.

Some of the students arrested in the Bashas’ fight were referred to the Restorative Justice Intervention Program, meaning criminal charges would not be filed against them if the program was completed.

The other students were referred to the juvenile court system for prosecution.

The names of the minors were not released.

No other information was available.

