ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale police arrest man accused of pointing gun at officers, shooting armored truck

Sep 11, 2023, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:05 pm

David McPherson. (Glendale Police Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police have arrested a Glendale man accused of pointing a gun at officers and shooting an armored truck during a barricade situation Sunday night.

Officers were called to a residence near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road at about 9 p.m. for a welfare check after a woman called 911 and said her boyfriend had made suicidal comments, according to a probable cause statement.

After attempting to reach the suspect, 34-year-old David McPherson, by telephone, McPherson exited the home and pointed a rifle at a pair of officers, according to the probable cause statement.

McPherson then told the officers to get off his property and went back into the home, according to the statement.

SWAT vehicles arrived and as one attempted to breach the front door, officers heard between 10 and 15 shots come from inside the house, according to police.

No officers returned fire and McPherson eventually surrendered to police, according to the probable cause statement.

Police found six weapons, body armor with plates and thousands of rounds of ammunition following a search.

McPherson was booked into jail on eight counts of aggravated assault on police officers, one count of endangerment and two counts of criminal damage.

He had a previous charges submitted against him from April after allegedly pointing a gun at a pizza delivery driver.

