PHOENIX — A suspect accused of robbing a vehicle from a rideshare driver was shot and killed by police in Glendale on Saturday night.

According to police, officers were able to find the vehicle near the intersection of Glendale Avenue and 88th Drive using a GPS tracking device.

Officers established a perimeter around a house the suspect – only identified as a 26-year-old man – was seen entering and began negotiating with those in the home.

Amid the negotiations, a woman exited the building and confirmed that the suspect was inside.

When the man exited the house, police say he walked to the driveway, took out a handgun and pointed it at officers.

Three officers fired on the suspect and later fire personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officers were first alerted to the incident on an aggravated assault complaint near Indian School Road and 83rd Avenue in Phoenix.

When officers arrived, the driver informed them he was robbed of his car at gun point.

The vehicular robbery occurred nearly four miles away from where the suspect was shot and killed by police.

The investigation is currently ongoing and further information is expected to be released by the Glendale Police Department.

