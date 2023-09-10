Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale police shoot, kill man accused of robbing car at gunpoint

Sep 10, 2023, 9:55 AM

Officer involved shooting Glendale...

A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening in the area of 53rd and Maryland avenues in Glendale. (File Photo)

(File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A suspect accused of robbing a vehicle from a rideshare driver was shot and killed by police in Glendale on Saturday night.

According to police, officers were able to find the vehicle near the intersection of Glendale Avenue and 88th Drive using a GPS tracking device.

Officers established a perimeter around a house the suspect – only identified as a 26-year-old man – was seen entering and began negotiating with those in the home.

Amid the negotiations, a woman exited the building and confirmed that the suspect was inside.

RELATED STORIES

When the man exited the house, police say he walked to the driveway, took out a handgun and pointed it at officers.

Three officers fired on the suspect and later fire personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officers were first alerted to the incident on an aggravated assault complaint near Indian School Road and 83rd Avenue in Phoenix.

When officers arrived, the driver informed them he was robbed of his car at gun point.

The vehicular robbery occurred nearly four miles away from where the suspect was shot and killed by police.

The investigation is currently ongoing and further information is expected to be released by the Glendale Police Department.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Google maps screenshot)...

Tom Kuebel

Weekend closure on northbound Interstate 17 reopened early

The Interstate 17 freeway closure between Thunderbird and Pinnacle Peak roads that was scheduled until 5 a.m. Monday reopened early Sunday.

10 hours ago

The Polar Express holiday train ride pulls away from the “North Pole” after making a st...

KTAR.com

Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel’s Polar Express to offer rides this holiday season

Rides on the Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel’s Polar Express will be offered most nights from Nov. 10 through Dec. 30.

10 hours ago

(Andres Ayrton Photo/via Pexels)...

Kim Komando

Plug in your address to see if you’re overpaying for the internet

If you think you're overpaying for the internet in your home, apartment, office or business, try this trick before you start packing.

10 hours ago

A joint venture with Carefree Partners, SimonCRE and the city of Surprise is bringing a new retail ...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Joint venture moves forward on West Valley city center development

Scottsdale-based developer SimonCRE has unveiled its branding and new tenants for a planned mixed-use center in Surprise's growing downtown.

10 hours ago

A Mexican wolf seen at the Los Coyotes Zoo in Mexico City....

Alex Weiner

Standards updated to confirm livestock killings by wolves in Arizona, New Mexico

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a new set of standards to confirm livestock killings by Mexican wolves in Arizona and New Mexico. 

10 hours ago

rollover crash in Buckeye...

KTAR.com

Rescue team saves 4 people trapped in river after rollover crash in Buckeye

A man is in the hospital after a rollover crash in Buckeye left him and three others stuck in a river Saturday afternoon, officials said.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Glendale police shoot, kill man accused of robbing car at gunpoint