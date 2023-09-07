Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Bicycle, pedestrian improvement plan will link Kiwanis Park to downtown Tempe

Sep 7, 2023, 7:14 AM

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

Tempe plans to add three miles of improvements for Kyrene Road, Roosevelt Street and Farmer Avenue. (City of Tempe) Tempe plans to add three miles of improvements for Kyrene Road, Roosevelt Street and Farmer Avenue. (City of Tempe) Tempe plans to add three miles of improvements for Kyrene Road, Roosevelt Street and Farmer Avenue. (City of Tempe) Tempe plans to add three miles of improvements for Kyrene Road, Roosevelt Street and Farmer Avenue. (City of Tempe)

PHOENIX — Tempe is working on a bicycle and pedestrian improvement project connecting Kiwanis Park to the downtown area.

The East Valley city plans to add 3 miles of improvements for Kyrene Road, Roosevelt Street and Farmer Avenue. This will be between University Drive and Baseline Road realigning the existing Handlebars BIKEiT bike boulevard route, the city said.

The project will provide accessible bike and pedestrian corridors with connections to Kiwanis and Clark parks, Western Canal, Alameda Drive Streetscape and downtown.

RELATED STORIES

In addition, bicycling facilities, street crossing treatments, lighting, landscaping, Americans with Disabilities Act and sidewalk improvements and other amenities will be included.

Designs are funded through the city’s dedicated transit tax, and construction is funded through a federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Grant.

The project is a part of the city’s Transporation Master Plan and the Tempe General Plan 2040.

Tempe expects to complete the design in 2024 with construction beginning later that year or early 2025.

A final round of public meetings to view the draft 60% designs and to provide feedback will happen on Sept. 20. One session is at noon on Zoom, and a second meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Childsplay Theatre Company (900 S. Mitchell Drive).

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Gooden Group Photo)...

KTAR.com

Google coming to Valley for first time with $600 million data center in Mesa

Tech giant Google will make its first physical imprint in the Valley with a $600 million data center set to be built in Mesa.

7 hours ago

Photo of scales and gavel....

KTAR.com

70-year-old Arizona man sentenced for smuggling people across U.S.-Mexico border

A Tucson man was sentenced to prison for his involvement in smuggling people across the U.S.-Mexico border.

7 hours ago

first responders seen participating in Sept. 11, 2001, events...

KTAR.com

Here’s where to find 9/11 memorial events in the Valley

To commemorate the many lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, events scattered across the city will host memorials starting this weekend.

7 hours ago

(File Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Arizona DUI arrests during Labor Day weekend dip from 2022

Arizona saw fewer DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend than in 2022, according to statistics from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

7 hours ago

man paddle boarding...

KTAR.com

Bright Wealth Management supports charity helping veterans

KTAR's community spotlight this month focuses on a financial services company and its support for the Travis Mills Foundation.

1 day ago

plane does emergency landing on I-17...

KTAR.com

ADOT: Plane makes emergency landing on I-17 near Sunset Point

A plane landed on I-17 southbound Wednesday evening near Sunset Point, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Bicycle, pedestrian improvement plan will link Kiwanis Park to downtown Tempe