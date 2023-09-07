PHOENIX — Tempe is working on a bicycle and pedestrian improvement project connecting Kiwanis Park to the downtown area.

The East Valley city plans to add 3 miles of improvements for Kyrene Road, Roosevelt Street and Farmer Avenue. This will be between University Drive and Baseline Road realigning the existing Handlebars BIKEiT bike boulevard route, the city said.

The project will provide accessible bike and pedestrian corridors with connections to Kiwanis and Clark parks, Western Canal, Alameda Drive Streetscape and downtown.

In addition, bicycling facilities, street crossing treatments, lighting, landscaping, Americans with Disabilities Act and sidewalk improvements and other amenities will be included.

Designs are funded through the city’s dedicated transit tax, and construction is funded through a federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Grant.

The project is a part of the city’s Transporation Master Plan and the Tempe General Plan 2040.

Tempe expects to complete the design in 2024 with construction beginning later that year or early 2025.

A final round of public meetings to view the draft 60% designs and to provide feedback will happen on Sept. 20. One session is at noon on Zoom, and a second meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Childsplay Theatre Company (900 S. Mitchell Drive).

