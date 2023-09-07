PHOENIX — Tech giant Google will make its first physical imprint in the Valley with a $600 million data center set to be built in Mesa.

The data center will power digital services such as Google Search, Gmail, Maps and Google Cloud, and others for worldwide consumption.

A new Google Cloud region was also announced to come to Phoenix, which will bring more reliable and faster digital services to local customers.

“We are proud to put down roots in Arizona with both the data center in Mesa and the Phoenix cloud region,” Joe Kava, vice president of Data Centers for Google, said.

“Not only do data centers help keep digital services up and running for people and businesses, they are economic anchors in the communities where we operate. We are appreciative of the continued partnership with the local leadership across the state.”

Construction on the center, located at Elliot and Sossaman roads, is slated to start in early 2024 and will take at least a year, according to Kava.

About 1,200 jobs will be created as a result of the construction, Kava said.

The Mesa City Council OK’d the project in 2019.

“The city of Mesa is thrilled to welcome Google to our community,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said.

“Google’s decision to designate Mesa as the home for its first facility in Arizona underscores its profound confidence in our city and residents.”

The center will not use water-based cooling but rather “state-of-the-art” air cooling, according to a press release.

Google services provided more than $11.4 billion of economic activity to Arizona businesses, nonprofits, publishers, creators and developers in 2022, the release said.

“Google’s investment in Arizona will be critical for the Mesa community and our state’s economy,” Gov. Katie Hobbs said.

“Arizona continues to attract global technology leaders due to our skilled workforce, dynamic economy and focus on innovation. We are proud to welcome Google to Arizona and look forward to the many opportunities this partnership will bring.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Colton Krolak contributed to this report.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.