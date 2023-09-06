Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man dies after shooting near downtown Phoenix; no suspects in custody

Sep 6, 2023, 8:30 AM

A man was fatally shot near downtown Phoenix on Tuesday night, Sept. 5, 2023.

PHOENIX – Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot near downtown Phoenix on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 15th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 10:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found a man in his late 30s with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

“Officers were aware there was a previous call of shots fired earlier in the evening; however, there were no witnesses to direct officers to the location of the victim,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a press release.

“Detectives responded to investigate and process the scene. Currently there are no suspects in custody.”

No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

