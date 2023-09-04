Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

California man found guilty of 1st-degree murder in 2001 homicide of El Mirage resident

Sep 4, 2023, 11:33 AM | Updated: 11:35 am

two photos showing victim and perpetrator...

Frank Mendoza (right) was recently found guilty of the first-degree murder of El Mirage resident Richard Lucero (left) in 2001.(Arizona Department of Public Safety photos)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety photos)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A California man was recently found guilty of the first-degree murder of a West Valley resident more than two decades ago.

Frank Gallas Mendoza is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 12 after a jury returned a unanimous verdict last month, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Richard Lucero, of El Mirage, was found on Dec. 20, 2021, dead inside his home with a ligature around his neck.

The death was determined to be a homicide, but the case went cold after all leads and techniques were exhausted, DPS said.

“However, with steady advances in DNA analysis, evidence was reanalyzed by the State Crime Lab in 2018 and tested using advance DNA and latent print analysis techniques,” DPS said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

Latent prints entered into the system matched a record for Mendoza, who investigators previously did not know.

Further, the lab examined a single source of DNA found on various items throughout Lucero’s home and compared it to the suspect, consequently matching the DNA found at the scene to Mendoza.

Mendoza was arrested for first-degree murder on Sept. 24, 2018, with the help of the Fresno Police Department.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix Parks, Recreation votes to expand trail closures 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board votes to expand trail closures on excessively hot days

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board voted Thursday evening to expand trail closures on excessively hot days throughout the year.

15 hours ago

plane crashed into Prescott grounds...

KTAR.com

4 uninjured after plane traveling from Mesa to the Grand Canyon crashes

Four people are uninjured after a plane traveling from Mesa to northern Arizona crashed in Prescott Saturday morning, authorities said.

15 hours ago

crash in Scottsdale closes freeway...

KTAR.com

Northbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale reopens following temporary closure

Northbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale reopened Monday morning after a crash closed it down for several hours.

15 hours ago

Photo of gavel....

KTAR.com

Woman sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for smuggling meth from Mexico to Arizona

A woman was sentenced to nearly four years in prison after she was found guilty of smuggling methamphetamine from Mexico into Arizona.

15 hours ago

Pulliam Legacy Scholars Program...

Serena O'Sullivan

Maricopa Community Colleges get $1.5 million for students in need

The Nina Mason Pulliam Legacy Scholars Program renewed its commitment to financially support needy community college students in July.

15 hours ago

a handful of homes...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Scottsdale construction firm launches capital raise to build 1,000 rental home units

Scottsdale-based Tricor LLC is preparing to launch a $156 million capital raise to fund the construction of 1,000 single-family rental units across the country.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

California man found guilty of 1st-degree murder in 2001 homicide of El Mirage resident