ARIZONA NEWS

Destructive overnight storm hits most part of the Valley, brings rain, wind and dust

Sep 1, 2023, 7:05 AM | Updated: 10:17 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A destructive monsoon storm hit most parts of the Valley on Thursday night, dropping significant amounts of rain, starting several lightning-caused fires and lowering temperatures.

Ahead of the rainfall, a miles-wide dust storm rolled in around 8 p.m., dropping visibility to less than a quarter of a mile in some areas across metro Phoenix.

Thunder, lightning and rain began south of the Valley and made its way through almost every city, which led to power outages to tens of thousands of residents.

As of 6:30 a.m., thousands of residents remained without power, according to Salt River Project and Arizona Public Service.

Varying amounts of rainfall were recorded at gauges across the Valley, with several north of Phoenix recording the most amounts, between 1.5-3.4 inches of rain.

miles-wide haboob rolls through Phoenix rain gauges in Phoenix from first big monsoon storm of the season

Sky Harbor Airport, where the National Weather Service takes its official readings, is now at 0.13 inches of rain this monsoon season, up from .06 inches before the storm hit, meteorologist Ryan Worley said. The airport also recorded wind gusts of 73 mph.

East of Lake Pleasant, near 67th Avenue and New River Road, authorities helped a man out of a wash after his sports utility vehicle was swept away in flood waters, the Phoenix Fire Department said. Technical rescue teams were still searching for the man’s dog.

Several lightning-caused fires started and services were also impacted as a result of downed power lines.

What to expect in the Valley throughout the day?

Worley said that though most of the showers have pushed out of the Phoenix area, there are still lighter showers that could pop up throughout the afternoon and night.

RELATED STORIES

“Right now, we still have around a 70% chance of seeing some rain in Phoenix,” Worley said.

“Looks like the heaviest activity might be further west in western Maricopa County, and La Paz and Yuma counties, as well. But, still pretty good chances that we might get to see some rain around here tomorrow.”

Main impacts could include small hail, blowing dust, lightning and downpours, NWS said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

Destructive overnight storm hits most part of the Valley, brings rain, wind and dust