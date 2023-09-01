Over Easy opening 12th location in West Valley this fall

PHOENIX — Valley breakfast restaurant Over Easy announced Thursday it’s opening a 12th location this fall in Glendale.

The 3,600-square-foot restaurant will open in mid-September and will be located at 67th Avenue and Deer Valley Road at the Sierra Verde Shopping Center.

The restaurant will have a main dining room, bar and patio. It will accommodate up to 170 guests daily for breakfast, brunch and lunch.

Menu favorites include Banana Nut French Toast, Waffle Dogs, Chilaquiles, the Avocado BLT and a variety of fresh salads and sandwiches among other popular dishes.

A Welcome Weekend to celebrate the grand opening will happen on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24. Visitors can expect giveaways, menu tastings, live entertainment and family-fun activities. Penny mimosas will also be available with the purchase of an entree.

A Kids Eat Free promotion will also be offered through the end of September at the new location, according to a press release.

Brian Terpay, COO of Over Easy, said he’s thrilled to be opening the newest location in the West Valley.

“We are grateful for the public’s continued support of Over Easy and look forward to welcoming the neighborhood to our newest location,” Tierpay said in the press release.

In addition to the Glendale location, Over Easy is set to open four more locations into early 2023.

The locations include Flagstaff, Tempe Peoria and Queen Creek.

Over Easy is also hiring for dozens of positions including back-of-the-house and front-of-the-house opportunities.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.