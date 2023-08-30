Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Watch: Mesa police officer, bystander help child who wasn’t breathing

Aug 30, 2023, 2:00 PM

(Mesa Police Screenshot)...

(Mesa Police Screenshot)

(Mesa Police Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Mesa police officer was in the right place at the right time last month to help a mother whose baby wasn’t breathing.

Video shows Officer Shaquille Perez approached by a family at a light rail stop whose young boy had lost consciousness on July 23.

“I hear screaming and when I peep out this way from the other side where the train is at, mom comes out screaming for help,” Perez said.

Perez was at the stop to deal with a sleeping, non-compliant light rail passenger but his priorities changed instantly.

RELATED STORIES

The mother handed her child to Perez, who was eventually approached by a bystander who was a retired paramedic.

The Good Samaritan placed the child in the back of Perez’s cruiser and he started breathing again.

Paramedics arrived to evaluate the child, who Mesa Police said is safe.

“It is an amazing feeling to know that I was able to intervene and help and potentially save that baby’s life,” Perez said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(X Photo/Phoenix Fire Department)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Fire Department recommending extending summer trail closures as rescues rise

The Phoenix Fire Department wants to extend trail closure hours on days of extreme heat following an increase in rescues this summer.

14 hours ago

Kiana...

Brandon Gray

Arizona Humane Society receives $10,000 grant for senior dog care

The Arizona Humane Society was chosen to receive a $10,000 grant from The Grey Muzzle Organization to help local senior dogs. 

14 hours ago

person giving someone a key...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County program provides permanent housing to over 1K people since 2022 launch

Since the launch of a Valley homelessness program last year, more than 1,000 people have transitioned into permanent housing.

14 hours ago

Travis Scott performing...

KTAR.com

Travis Scott bringing ‘Utopia-Circus Maximus’ tour to Phoenix in October

Rapper Travis Scott is returning to the tour scene with "Utopia-Circus Maximus" and a Phoenix stop is scheduled for October.

14 hours ago

2nd Backpage prostitution trial underway...

Associated Press

2nd Backpage prostitution trial as prosecutors say site schemed to sell sex through ad sales

A founder of the lucrative classified site Backpage.com will face his second trial on charges of facilitating prostitution.

14 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Suspect evading trooper on Loop 101 in Scottsdale crashes into 6 vehicles

Multiple people were hospitalized on Tuesday after a driver attempting to evade a trooper traveled the wrong way on a Scottsdale freeway, crashing into six vehicles. 

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Watch: Mesa police officer, bystander help child who wasn’t breathing