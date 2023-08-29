Close
ARIZONA NEWS

50 Cent postpones Phoenix stop on Final Lap Tour due to extreme heat

Aug 28, 2023, 9:03 PM | Updated: 9:03 pm

50 Cent performs on stage during The Final Lap Tour 2023 at Toyota Center on August 24, 2023 in Hou...

50 Cent performs on stage during The Final Lap Tour 2023 at Toyota Center on August 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

(Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — American rapper Curtis Jackson, professionally known as 50 Cent, announced his stop on Tuesday in Phoenix for his tour is postponed due to extreme heat.

The Final Lap Tour was scheduled to come to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater near Encanto Boulevard and 83rd Avenue.

50 Cent soared to fame with his 2003 debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, which featured “In Da Club,” and more.

He then released other popular hits, such as “Candy Shop,” “Just A Lil Bit,” and “Disco Inferno.”

The last time the artist performed in the Valley was in 2016 at Rawhide Western Town and Event Center in Chandler, according to Setlist.fm.

The rapper recently performed in New Mexico on Sunday and in Dallas on Saturday. He is scheduled to play at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The tour kicked off on July 21 in Salt Lake City, UT, and will finish with his international portion in Auckland, New Zealand on Dec. 14.

50 Cent postpones Phoenix stop on Final Lap Tour due to extreme heat