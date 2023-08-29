Son accused of fatally shooting parents in Peoria home, police say

PHOENIX — A man is in custody for allegedly fatally shooting his parents Monday afternoon in Peoria.

Peoria police responded to a reported shooting around 4:04 p.m. at a home near Jomax Road and 83rd Avenue.

Authorities said the caller, 33-year-old Zacchary Sumrall, said he shot his mother and stepfather inside the home.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victims, 57-year-old- Tammi Keckler and 60-year-old Williams Keckler, dead from gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation found an argument led up to the shooting of the couple, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect called 911 after the shooting and responding officers made contact with him in front of the home.

Sumrall was taken into custody without incident by officers and booked on two homicide charges.

The case remains under investigation.

