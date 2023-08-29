Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

8 people, 3 dogs displaced after house fire in north Phoenix

Aug 29, 2023, 4:25 AM

Firefighters attack blaze at north Phoenix home on Aug. 28, 2023. (Phoenix Fire Department)...

Firefighters attack blaze at north Phoenix home on Aug. 28, 2023. (Phoenix Fire Department)

(Phoenix Fire Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Eight people and three dogs were displaced after a house fire Monday morning in north Phoenix.

Residents called emergency responders about a fire originating near the carport of the home near 35th and Peoria avenues.

Crews were able to put out the fire around 11:30 a.m., officials said.

No injuries were reported.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Road closed sign on dirt...

KTAR.com

US 93 near Wickenburg closed in both directions; trucker injured following crash

U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg was closed in both directions Tuesday morning following a crash involving two semi trucks. 

7 hours ago

North Mountain Rescue...

Brandon Gray

Phoenix Fire stresses hydration after 2 hikers rescued off mountains

Two hikers were rescued from mountains over the weekend in the Valley and firefighters urging hikers to stay hydrated.

7 hours ago

Copper Sky Park (Wild West Music Festival Facebook photo)...

Wills Rice

Nelly, Flo Rida headline Maricopa’s Wild West Music Festival

The Wild West Music Festival is returning to Maricopa from Oct. 13-15 for a weekend full of diverse tunes for all music lovers.

7 hours ago

(Via Linda Behavioral Hospital photo)...

Wills Rice

Scottsdale hospital to offer new military mental health program

Via Linda Behavioral Hospital in Scottsdale and HonorHealth partnered to announce a new military mental health program.

7 hours ago

50 Cent performs on stage during The Final Lap Tour 2023 at Toyota Center on August 24, 2023 in Hou...

Wills Rice

50 Cent postpones Phoenix stop on Final Lap Tour due to extreme heat

Rapper Curtis Jackson, known as 50 Cent, announced his stop on Tuesday in Phoenix for his tour is postponed due to extreme heat.

1 day ago

Trans-Siberian Orchestra tour stop Phoenix December...

Serena O'Sullivan

Trans-Siberian Orchestra tour to stop in Phoenix this December

Holiday lovers who want to rock out to Christmas songs will soon be able to buy tickets for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra tour's Phoenix stop.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

8 people, 3 dogs displaced after house fire in north Phoenix