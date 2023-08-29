8 people, 3 dogs displaced after house fire in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Eight people and three dogs were displaced after a house fire Monday morning in north Phoenix.

Residents called emergency responders about a fire originating near the carport of the home near 35th and Peoria avenues.

Crews were able to put out the fire around 11:30 a.m., officials said.

8 people and 3 dogs have been displaced following the house fire in north Phoenix. Firefighters battled the blaze, extinguishing the fire around 11:30 AM. Initial reports from residents state it appears the blaze originated near the carport of the home. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/Crl5aA9Jk3 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) August 28, 2023

No injuries were reported.

