Barrow Neurological Institute plans to build a 10,000-square-foot dry laboratory at Park Central, which recently received the designation as the city of Phoenix’s third bioscience research hub.

Park Central’s bioscience hub is called the Phoenix Medical Quarter, Global Advancement of Health and Education.

It is home to Creighton University’s medical school and Alliant International University’s inaugural nursing program, both of which plan future expansions on that campus.

Now, Peoria-based Plaza Cos. and Tucson-based Holualoa Cos. are planning to develop the 10,000-square-foot dry laboratory in the Lieb Building at Park Central — between Barrow’s main campus on Third Avenue and Thomas Road and Creighton University Medical School.

To be called the Barrow Neuro Analytics Center, the new center will provide training for students from Creighton Medical School, Arizona State University and the University of Arizona College of Medicine in an effort to increase research capacity in the Phoenix metro.

