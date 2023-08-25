Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled for 19-year-old Phoenix man with cognitive delay

Aug 25, 2023, 8:45 AM

Elijah Penunuri (Phoenix Police Photo)

(Phoenix Police Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police canceled its Silver Alert for missing person Elijah Penunuri on Friday.

Elijah, 19, was found Thursday night near 75th Lane and Thomas Road, Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said in a statement.

When issuing the Silver Alert, police said Penunuri was last seen at his residence near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road on Wednesday.

They said he is 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair/eyes. He had also last been seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue shorts.

Police told the public Penunuri suffers from a cognitive delay that causes him to be confused and easily lost. He also has a difficult time communicating and his family was concerned for his safety.

Fortunately, Penunuri was found safe and unharmed. “He is back home with his family,” Bower said.

