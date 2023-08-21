PHOENIX – Interstate 10 was closed in central Phoenix for several hours Monday morning because a person was threatening to jump off a pedestrian overpass, authorities said.

The situation was resolved after nearly four hours of negotiations, and the individual was lowered to safety, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Negotiators were able to resolve this incident. The individual complied and has been lowered to safety. Phoenix PD and DPS PIOs will be available for sound at media staging in 10 minutes. — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 21, 2023

Police and fire responders, along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, started negotiating with the individual around 7:40 a.m.

The freeway was closed in both directions between 16th Street and the Mini-Stack interchange during the incident, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The closure caused significant delays across central Phoenix during morning rush hour.

The freeway reopened around noon after the person was removed from the overpass, ADOT said.

The Mini-Stack is where I-10, State Route 51 and the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway connect, between 16th and 24th streets.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.