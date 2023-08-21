Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Interstate 10 reopens after negotiators talk person off central Phoenix pedestrian overpass

Aug 21, 2023, 8:04 AM | Updated: 12:16 pm

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Interstate 10 was closed in central Phoenix for several hours Monday morning because a person was threatening to jump off a pedestrian overpass, authorities said.

The situation was resolved after nearly four hours of negotiations, and the individual was lowered to safety, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police and fire responders, along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, started negotiating with the individual around 7:40 a.m.

The freeway was closed in both directions between 16th Street and the Mini-Stack interchange during the incident, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The closure caused significant delays across central Phoenix during morning rush hour.

The freeway reopened around noon after the person was removed from the overpass, ADOT said.

The Mini-Stack is where I-10, State Route 51 and the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway connect, between 16th and 24th streets.

Interstate 10 reopens after negotiators talk person off central Phoenix pedestrian overpass