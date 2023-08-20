PHOENIX — Two vehicles engaged in a drag race crashed Saturday night leaving one person dead, four others hospitalized and caused a localized power outage.

According to Phoenix Police, after arriving on the scene near 39th and Southern avenues at approximately 9:30 p.m. officers found two vehicles in the roadway. One of the vehicles had rolled over and another had crashed into a fence.

The Phoenix Fire Department extricated two men from the rolled-over vehicle. A third passenger, 19-year-old Lesli Vega Bolanos, was partially ejected and died from her injuries.

The two men were transported to the hospital. One of the men suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives learned from witnesses the two vehicles were racing westbound on Southern Avenue in excess of 80 mph. After the initial collision, one of the vehicles damaged an electrical pole and power was lost in the surrounding area.

Phoenix police said the investigation remains active, “as detectives continue to piece together evidence from this incident.”

