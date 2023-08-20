Police chase in Phoenix ends with car in canal

A police pursuit ended with a vehicle in an irrigation canal early Sunday, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Fire department officials said they responded to the Roosevelt Canal near 35th Avenue and Durango Street and found a vehicle partially submerged and a person inside.

After fire personnel lowered a ladder down to assist the woman, she reportedly was able to exit the vehicle and the canal under her own power.

After fire personnel determined the woman was not injured, police assumed control of the scene.

Phoenix police said their department assisted the Arziona Department of Public Safety. Additional details on the circumstances surrounding the chase or crash are not yet known.

