Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police chase in Phoenix ends with car in canal

Aug 20, 2023, 8:00 AM | Updated: 11:10 am

(Twitter Photo/@Arizona_DPS)...

(Twitter Photo/@Arizona_DPS)

(Twitter Photo/@Arizona_DPS)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


A police pursuit ended with a vehicle in an irrigation canal early Sunday, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Fire department officials said they responded to the Roosevelt Canal near 35th Avenue and Durango Street and found a vehicle partially submerged and a person inside.

After fire personnel lowered a ladder down to assist the woman, she reportedly was able to exit the vehicle and the canal under her own power.

After fire personnel determined the woman was not injured, police assumed control of the scene.

Phoenix police said their department assisted the Arziona Department of Public Safety. Additional details on the circumstances surrounding the chase or crash are not yet known.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix drag race causes accident leaving one person dead, four hospitalized

Two vehicles engaged in a drag race crashed Saturday night leaving one person dead, four others hospitalized.

11 hours ago

FILE - The list of Southwest Airlines flights cancelled grows at Phoenix Sky Harbor International A...

KTAR.com

More than 100 flights cancelled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport

A slew of flight cancellations or delays have been reported at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport due to Tropical Storm Hilary.

11 hours ago

New West Valley community to open in Goodyear...

Serena O'Sullivan

Homebuilder set to open new community in West Valley, opens 2 models for homebuyers to tour

Local developer Taylor Morrison will host a grand opening for Lucero Discovery, a new community in West Valley, on Aug. 26.

11 hours ago

An artist's rendering shows the cliff-diving lagoon that's planned for the Cannon Beach surf park. ...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Cannon Beach surf park eyes soft opening next spring, adds new tenants to retail lineup

The developer behind the Cannon Beach surf park is adjusting project plans to make way for more attractions.

11 hours ago

patrol car in roadway in front of yellow tape...

KTAR.com

2 taken to the hospital following shooting in Phoenix

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Saturday night following a shooting in central Phoenix.

1 day ago

Cloudy weather...

Stephen Gugliociello

Daily high stays below 100 degrees for the 1st time since mid-June

The first of a few cool day is here for Phoenix, as the temperature didn't break 100 degrees for the first time in 67 days on Saturday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Police chase in Phoenix ends with car in canal