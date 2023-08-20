Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Homebuilder set to open new community in West Valley, opens 2 models for homebuyers to tour

Aug 20, 2023, 7:15 AM

New West Valley community to open in Goodyear...

The new community is in Lucero Village, which is near Ladera Park. (Taylor Morrison Photo)

(Taylor Morrison Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Local developer Taylor Morrison will host a grand opening for Lucero Discovery, a new community in West Valley, next Sunday.

Anyone can tour the model homes at Estrella in Goodyear from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lucero Discovery model complex at 9150 S. 169th Drive, according to a Thursday press release.

“As the West Valley continues to grow, so do the neighborhoods at Estrella,” Director of Entitlements and Development for Estrella Jeff Zimmerman said in a statement.

The Lucero Discovery homes will be available for buyers of all ages. The homes, which are built in Sandstone and Sienna models, are located in Lucero Village.

That’s a few minutes away from the popular neighborhood Ladera Park, which doubles as a trailhead that leads hikers and bikers to the Estrella Mountains.

The upcoming Lucero Discovery community is close to the Starpoint Residents’ Club, where residents can work out, play at the StarSplash Waterpark and spend time with their neighbors.

How much will it cost to join this new West Valley community?

“Lucero Discovery is the second Estrella community to open in the past few months,” Zimmerman said. “This is an exciting moment.”

Floorplans for the the community’s homes range from 1,575 square feet to 2,842 square feet, according to Taylor Morrison’s press release.

The models will range from two- to five-bedroom models. Some homes are two-stories, while others are just one level. Some homes will have enough garage space for two cars, while others will have room for three.

The 2,107-square-foot Sandstone model comes with three baths and four to five bedrooms. Its price point is $440,900. It’s one of the two models available for tours on Aug. 26.

The two-story Sienna model costs $488,900. The 2,507-square-foot home comes with four bedrooms and three baths.

Why should I care about these new Goodyear homes?

The grand opening event will offer visitors free breakfast burritos, sandwiches and drinks, Taylor Morrison said.

XO Designs will also serve complimentary ice cream from a bicycle cart.

There will also be a few giveaways, including a PGA SuperStore gift card. Mystery lovers may be intrigued by a “golf-related item” the press release didn’t specify.

“We’re looking forward to growing in the Goodyear area and upholding our standard of providing thoughtfully designed homes in each and every community,” Morrison said.

“At Lucero Discovery, residents will experience convenience, luxury, and adventure,” he said. “Taylor Morrison is grateful to bring more housing opportunities for all ages to the West Valley market.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

