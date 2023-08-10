PHOENIX – The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported significant developments Thursday in the case of a West Valley father and adult son who went missing last month.

Deputies served a search warrant at a residential property and found 25-year-old Dalton Holvig alive, but wounded, MCSO announced.

They also found two bodies, multiple weapons and other evidence while searching the property. Two occupants were arrested on unrelated charges.

Chad Holvig, 51, is still missing, MCSO said. The deceased have not yet been identified.

“Right now, they’re going through an autopsy to determine a couple things, first of all identity and then, secondarily, what was the cause of death,” Sheriff Paul Penzone told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

Dalton Holvig was recovering from two or three gunshot wounds and hadn’t received medical treatment when he was found, the sheriff said.

“He was being kept there against his will, according to his statements,” Penzone said.

Penzone called the case “very fluid, very complex and very concerning — just the level of violence that took place on that property.”

Chad Holvig was reported missing July 11 by a concerned family member who said he left their house in Tonopah on July 4 to visit his son in Goodyear. July 6 was the last time the family heard from Chad Holvig.

Dalton Holvig had last been seen July 10 by family members at his home near Citrus Road and Interstate 10. He reportedly had a leg injury at the time, MCSO said.

MCSO issued a missing persons bulletin for the father on July 21 and the son on Aug 2.

Penzone said a detailed probe led investigators to the property where the search warrant was served.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Brandon King contributed to this report.

