ARIZONA NEWS

Hiker cited after dog dies of heat-related issues on Piestewa Peak in Phoenix

Aug 9, 2023, 2:41 PM

(Phoenix Fire Department Photo)...

(Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

(Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A hiker was arrested and cited after his dog died of heat-related issues on a Phoenix mountain trail Wednesday, authorities said.

Rescue crew members were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. to Piestewa Peak after an overheated hiker called 911, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The man, 29-year-old Daniel Milunovic, said his two dogs also were experiencing issues with the heat. The temperature was about 100 degrees in Phoenix at the time, according to the National Weather Service.

By the time fire department personnel reached Milunovic about 300 yards from the trailhead, one of the dogs, a Rhodesian Ridgeback, was dead. The rescue crew members walked Milunovic and the other dog to the base of the mountain.

Firefighters rapidly cooled down the dog and evaluated Milunovic, who refused transportation to the hospital.

“There are signs that say no dogs,” Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “We are in an excessive heat warning.”

The Arizona Humane Society responded to the scene to assist with the dogs.

Milunovic was cited for neglect of animals.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Taylor Kinnerup contributed to this report.

