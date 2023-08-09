Amazing Arizonans: Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez

PHOENIX — On this edition of Amazing Arizonans, I sit down with Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez.

I met Gonzo in 2004. But like most of Arizona, I was a fan years before that.

Of course we talked about his amazing career including getting the game-winning hit to beat the New York Yankees in the 2001 World Series for the Diamondbacks.

But there is so much more to learn about Gonzo.

His memories of being at Ground Zero such a short time after 9/11 are profound. He is dedicated to his family and his community.

We talk about public service and how much he embraces being a mentor to this young Diamondbacks team.

Luis is a very interesting person. It was great to find out that he is a great person in addition to being a great baseball player. I hope you enjoy the conversation.

