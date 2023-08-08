PHOENIX — The city of Tempe announced it is opening up a cooling center due to a power outage Monday on the north side of town.

The cause of the outage was a reported fire in an alleyway around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Scottsdale and Curry roads.

The fire’s cause was intentional and a suspect is in custody, officials said.

There was no structural damage but nearby powerlines were impacted by the fire.

Power was secured and turned off to the poles, which impacted 300-400 residents in the area of Scottsdale Road to 76th Street and Weber Drive to Curry Road.

APS expects power to be restored by 10 p.m.

Police in the area have notified residents of the power outage and the cooling center’s availability, the city said.

North Tempe Multigenerational Center will stay open until midnight for anyone impacted by the outage.

It is located at 1555 N. Bridalwreath Street, south of McKellips Road and east of Scottsdale Road.

