Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe opens cooling center in response to fire causing power outage

Aug 7, 2023, 6:27 PM

Utility worker...

Utility worker (Associated Press)

(Associated Press)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The city of Tempe announced it is opening up a cooling center due to a power outage Monday on the north side of town.

The cause of the outage was a reported fire in an alleyway around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Scottsdale and Curry roads.

The fire’s cause was intentional and a suspect is in custody, officials said.

There was no structural damage but nearby powerlines were impacted by the fire.

RELATED STORIES

Power was secured and turned off to the poles, which impacted 300-400 residents in the area of Scottsdale Road to 76th Street and Weber Drive to Curry Road.

APS expects power to be restored by 10 p.m.

Police in the area have notified residents of the power outage and the cooling center’s availability, the city said.

North Tempe Multigenerational Center will stay open until midnight for anyone impacted by the outage.

It is located at 1555 N. Bridalwreath Street, south of McKellips Road and east of Scottsdale Road.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

two suspects arrested for allegedly robbing man at gunpoint in Mesa...

SuElen Rivera

3 suspects accused of armed robbery in Mesa last month arrested

Three suspects accused of an armed robbery in the East Valley last month have been arrested, authorities said. 

22 hours ago

(Creative Commons Photo)...

KTAR.com

Northbound State Route 87 partially reopens near Fountain Hills after brush fire

Parts of northbound State Route 87 has reopened near Fountain Hills on Monday afternoon after a brushfire, authorities said.

22 hours ago

Mountain Park Health Center Glendale...

Brandon Gray

Mountain Park Health Center opens Glendale clinic, providing 75 jobs

Mountain Park Health Center opened its new Glendale clinic Monday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. 

22 hours ago

building of Scheels in Chandler...

KTAR.com

Giant sporting goods store Scheels preps for opening next month in Chandler

Colossal sporting goods store Scheels is preparing to make its Arizona debut next month in Chandler.

22 hours ago

File photo of the Arizona State Capitol building in Phoenix. Bodies were found on the Capitol groun...

Associated Press

Body found on Arizona State Capitol grounds for 2nd time in recent weeks

A body has been found on the grounds of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix for the second time in less than two weeks.

22 hours ago

File photo of Mega Millions lottery game entry forms. Arizona had a eight of five-digit lottery win...

KTAR.com

8 Arizona lottery tickets win at least $10K over weekend as Mega Millions jackpot grows

Arizona had a slew of five-digit lottery winners over the weekend, while the Mega Millions jackpot ballooned past $1.5 billion.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Tempe opens cooling center in response to fire causing power outage