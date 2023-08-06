Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigating incident at Arizona Mills mall in Tempe

Aug 5, 2023, 6:09 PM | Updated: 7:19 pm

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are investigating an assault that occurred at Arizona Mills mall in Tempe on Saturday afternoon, according to ABC 15.

Officials told ABC 15 they received calls about the incident around 5 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been hit and who had suffered a cut to his head as he fell.

The man reportedly went to a nearby hospital on his own.

Police believe there are three outstanding suspects.

Arizona Mills is located off Baseline Road, just east of Interstate 10.

This is a developing story.

