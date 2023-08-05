Close
ARIZONA NEWS

City of Maricopa to mark 20th anniversary with music festival in October

Aug 5, 2023, 4:00 PM

Photo by Wild West Music Fest Facebook page....

Photo by Wild West Music Fest Facebook page.

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The city of Maricopa will stage the inaugural Wild West Music Fest in October to commemorate its 20th anniversary.

The event is slated to take place at Copper Sky Recreation Park in Maricopa from Oct. 13-15.

Founded as a city in 2003, Maricopa is the 12th fastest-growing city in the nation with more than 70,000 residents, according to a press release.

The city has billed Wild West Music Fest as “a family-friendly festival that will feature national and local entertainment, food truck and vendor options, and attractions to pay tribute to the early Stagecoach days of the city which date back to the 1950s.”

RELATED STORIES

“As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the city of Maricopa, we are incredibly excited to introduce our first Wild West Music Fest, our new signature event that will bring our community together to mark an exciting chapter in our city’s history,” Nancy Smith, Mayor of the city of Maricopa, said in the release.

The festival also offers various sponsorship opportunities for companies interested in generating exposure for their business while supporting the local community.

“This festival will be a fantastic addition to our celebratory activities, offering both residents and visitors the opportunity to experience exceptional music, thrilling entertainment and the beginning of a cherished tradition,” Smith said.

More information can be found online.

