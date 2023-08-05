Authorities ask for help in finding Queen Creek girl

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a teenage girl.

Reyna Agundez, 14, has been missing since around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. She was last seen in the area of Sossaman and Riggs roads in Queen Creek.

Agundez is described as a white girl, 5-foot-8, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and a backpack. She reportedly suffers from depression.

Any information that can be used to help find her can be called into (602) 876-1011.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.