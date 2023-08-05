Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Authorities ask for help in finding Queen Creek girl

Aug 5, 2023, 12:35 PM | Updated: 2:09 pm

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating 14-year-old Reyna Agundez. (MCSO Submi...

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating 14-year-old Reyna Agundez. (MCSO Submitted Photo)

(MCSO Submitted Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a teenage girl.

Reyna Agundez, 14, has been missing since around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. She was last seen in the area of Sossaman and Riggs roads in Queen Creek.

RELATED STORIES

Agundez is described as a white girl, 5-foot-8, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and a backpack. She reportedly suffers from depression.

Any information that can be used to help find her can be called into (602) 876-1011.

 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Judge slamming gavel...

Associated Press

Texas man who threatened poll workers and Arizona officials is sentenced to 3 1/2 years

A Texas man who advocated for a mass shooting of poll workers and threatened two Arizona officials and their children has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison, prosecutors said Friday.

14 hours ago

Abe Hamadeh requests new election trial from Arizona Supreme Court...

Serena O'Sullivan

Former AG candidate Abraham Hamadeh asks Arizona Supreme Court for new election trial

Former GOP AG candidate Abe Hamadeh lost to Democrat Kris Mayes in Arizona's 2022 election. He filed a request for a new election trial.

14 hours ago

A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday,...

Associated Press

No grand winner as Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.55 billion

Another Mega Millions drawing, another night without a jackpot winner. The numbers Friday were: 11, 30, 45, 52, 56 and the gold ball being 20.

14 hours ago

Gov. Katie Hobbs, in an April file photo....

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs gives thumbs up to acting director of state health services

The state is appointing Acting Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services Jennie Cunico to the permanent role. 

14 hours ago

(Arizona Grand Resort via the city of Phoenix)...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Major expansion, renovations planned for Arizona Grand Resort

The Arizona Grand Resort & Spa, already the fourth-largest resort in the Valley, has plans to add up to 460 new rooms as part of a major renovation and expansion of the property.

14 hours ago

(Photo via U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona)...

Serena O'Sullivan

California woman arrested on suspicion of trafficking over 110 pounds of drugs in Arizona

Deputies with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they caught a California woman driving with over 100 pounds of drugs in late June.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Authorities ask for help in finding Queen Creek girl