Arizona woman who went missing while hiking found dead

Aug 4, 2023, 8:27 PM | Updated: 8:36 pm

Dead body of Jessica Christine Lindstrom found in Deem Hills Recreation area...

(Phoenix Police Department photo)

(Phoenix Police Department photo)

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Authorities confirmed they found the dead body of Jessica Lindstrom on Friday night.

Lindstrom was last seen in the area of 51st Drive and Deem Hills Parkway, police said.

She went to hike in the Deem Hills Recreation Area at around 8:30 a.m. When she didn’t come back, police sent out a missing person’s alert at around 5:30 p.m.

However, officials found her body in the recreation area and pronounced her dead on the scene, a press release sent around 8 p.m. said.

Police haven’t released any information on how she died, but they said her death isn’t considered suspicious.

The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner hasn’t yet determined a cause of death.

This is a developing story.

