Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Amazon using mules to deliver packages to bottom of Grand Canyon

Aug 3, 2023, 11:22 AM

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

(Amazon Photo) (Amazon Photo) (Amazon Photo) (Amazon Photo) (Amazon Photo)

PHOENIX — Amazon is employing a traditional method of delivering packages to the bottom of the Grand Canyon — mules.

The half-donkey, half-horse animals, famous for making the trek up and down the trails, take packages from the delivery giant to Phantom Ranch, the remote village nestled about nine miles below the South Rim.

Phantom Ranch is only accessible by foot, river raft or the mules, so the service has become a staple for employees.

“The supplies that our mule team brings down are a critical part of making sure that life can exist down at the bottom comfortably and happily,” Sam Langner, community relations manager for Xanterra Travel Collection, which owns Phantom Ranch, said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“Having a service like Amazon available to employees, especially in a place as remote as Phantom Ranch, is fantastic.”

Delivery days typically start at 2:45 a.m. and the trek starts at sunrise so that the mules can beat the heat. The weather gets warmer as the elevation decreases and Phantom Ranch routinely sees triple-digit heat in the summer.

Two packers take five mules each down the Bright Angel Trail four days a week. The mules, in addition to packages, carry mail, fresh produce, toilet paper, beer and more.

The journey takes about four hours each way.

“We bring down pretty much anything that Phantom Ranch might need and any sort of packages they want delivered,” Annie Zenin, a Phantom Ranch mule packer, said in the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Mesa Police Department, File)...

KTAR.com

Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in Mesa

A suspect was hospitalized after being shot by officers near Mesa Drive and Brown Road in Mesa on Thursday, authorities said.

15 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Surprise man sentenced to 25 years in prison for luring 15-year-old over Snapchat

A Surprise man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after luring a 15-year-old girl for sexual activity through social media app Snapchat.

15 hours ago

road closed sign...

KTAR.com

Westbound Interstate 10 reopens near Tonopah after crash

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Tonopah were closed Thursday for about two hours due to a crash, transportation officials said.

15 hours ago

(Idaho Department of Corrections and Getty Images)...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: Arizona mentioned in Trump indictment, Vallow Daybell sentenced

Arizona's News Roundup this week dives into the latest Trump indictment, the sentencing of Lori Vallow Daybell and more.

15 hours ago

Human remains found two years ago in the desert in Golden Valley, Arizona, have been identified as ...

KTAR.com

Remains found in Arizona desert identified through genetic investigation

Human remains found in the desert in northwestern Arizona two years ago have been identified through a genetic genealogy investigation.

15 hours ago

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona is outpolling independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in the race ...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what new polling says about Arizona’s potential 3-way US Senate showdown

A third-party U.S. Senate run by Kyrsten Sinema hurt Republicans more than Democrat Ruben Gallego, according to new polling.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Amazon using mules to deliver packages to bottom of Grand Canyon