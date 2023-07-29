PHOENIX — Glendale police arrested a suspect after seizing over half a million fentanyl pills, according to a Thursday announcement.

Police confiscated 780,700 M30 fentanyl pills, 250 pounds of methamphetamine, 18.5 pounds of fentanyl powder and evidence of drug sales, according to a Facebook post by the department.

While following up on a drug-related investigation on Monday, Glendale officers came across an unoccupied vehicle near the intersection of W Myrtle and N 67th avenues. According to the Glendale Police Department, the patrol officers observed in plain view drugs packaged for sale and proceeded to contact narcotic detectives for further assistance.

While under surveillance, a subject was identified as being involved with the vehicle and a nearby apartment, they said. Following a traffic stop and the securing of search warrants for both the vehicle and apartment, the drugs were seized.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.