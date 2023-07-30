Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Developer close to building out huge Phoenix industrial park along Loop 202

Jul 30, 2023, 5:45 AM

CapRock Partners recently completed the first phase of its 3.4 million-square-foot logistics park i...

CapRock Partners recently completed the first phase of its 3.4 million-square-foot logistics park in Phoenix. (CapRock Partners Photo)

(CapRock Partners Photo)

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


A manufacturer has signed on to a massive logistics park at the northeast corner of 59th Avenue and Van Buren Street in Phoenix.

Colson Group USA, which makes and distributes caster, wheel and hardware products, leased about 118,833 square feet of the new West 202 Logistics park and is expected to occupy the space for distribution uses in the fourth quarter of this year.

It’s one of the first tenants planning to occupy a portion of the facility just south of Interstate 10 and east of the Loop 202 on more than 180 acres of infill industrial space.

The developer, California-based CapRock Partners, recently completed the first phase of West 202 Logistics including an initial 2.5 million square feet of space across five buildings. CapRock Partners declined to disclose the investment amount for the project.

At full build-out the project is expected to total 3.4 million square feet as the developer works to complete phase two, which will include three buildings totaling 827,330 square feet. A completion date for the second phase has not been determined.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

