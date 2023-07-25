PHOENIX — A cat that suffered severe burns from a downtown Phoenix fire earlier this year might only have eight lives left now, but she is ready for adoption after making a full recovery from her injuries.

Libby, an 11-month-old domestic short-haired cat, was found suffering from her injuries in April.

She had burned and raw paw pads, burns on her ears and nose, melted plastic throughout her body, singed whiskers and smelled of smoke.

Veterinarians from the Arizona Humane Society immediately started treatment for Libby.

She underwent dozens of procedures to relieve her injuries and after a month was transferred to a Foster Hero home to continue healing.

AHS said Libby had a sweet demeanor throughout her treatment. Most of her burned skin even grew back a white color — quite opposite to her black coat.

The biggest lasting effect of Libby’s injuries is the scarring on her feet, which means her nails will have to be trimmed frequently so they don’t grow into her paws.

Libby is available for adoption at AHS’ South Mountain campus, located at 15th Avenue and Dobbins Road.

Adoptions on all animals through the rest of July are $20 thanks to a promotion from the Bissell Pet Foundation.

