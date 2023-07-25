Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Cat rescued from downtown Phoenix fire makes full recovery, ready for adoption

Jul 25, 2023, 2:00 PM

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

(Arizona Humane Society Photo) (Arizona Humane Society Photo) (Arizona Humane Society Photo) (Arizona Humane Society Photo) (Arizona Humane Society Photo) (Arizona Humane Society Photo) (Arizona Humane Society Photo) (Arizona Humane Society Photo) (Arizona Humane Society Photo) (Arizona Humane Society Photo)

PHOENIX — A cat that suffered severe burns from a downtown Phoenix fire earlier this year might only have eight lives left now, but she is ready for adoption after making a full recovery from her injuries.

Libby, an 11-month-old domestic short-haired cat, was found suffering from her injuries in April.

She had burned and raw paw pads, burns on her ears and nose, melted plastic throughout her body, singed whiskers and smelled of smoke.

Veterinarians from the Arizona Humane Society immediately started treatment for Libby.

RELATED STORIES

She underwent dozens of procedures to relieve her injuries and after a month was transferred to a Foster Hero home to continue healing.

AHS said Libby had a sweet demeanor throughout her treatment. Most of her burned skin even grew back a white color — quite opposite to her black coat.

The biggest lasting effect of Libby’s injuries is the scarring on her feet, which means her nails will have to be trimmed frequently so they don’t grow into her paws.

Libby is available for adoption at AHS’ South Mountain campus, located at 15th Avenue and Dobbins Road.

Adoptions on all animals through the rest of July are $20 thanks to a promotion from the Bissell Pet Foundation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Pool...

KTAR.com

Girl in critical condition after being pulled from pool at Phoenix home

A three-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition after drowning in at a north Phoenix home. 

17 hours ago

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)...

KTAR.com

Eastbound US 60 in Mesa near Loop 202 blocked during evening rush hour for crash

The eastbound U.S. 60 in Mesa near the Loop 202 Santan Freeway was blocked due to a crash during Tuesday evening's rush hour.

17 hours ago

Katie Hobbs...

Brandon Gray

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says ESA program ‘unsustainable’ amid director’s resignation

A day after the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts program's director resigned, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issued a memo stating the program is unsustainable and could cost taxpayers nearly $1 billion.

17 hours ago

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Another Phoenix daily heat record broken as temperatures remain scorching

Phoenix has set another daily heat record as the city inches closer to the most 115-degree days in a calendar year.

17 hours ago

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for the White Horse Ranch area because...

KTAR.com

Grapevine Fire burning near Prescott Valley forces evacuations

The Grapevine Fire burning east of Prescott Valley forced evacuations Tuesday, authorities said.

17 hours ago

File photo of Copper Queen Community Hospital in Bisbee. The southern Arizona hospital was awarded ...

Kevin Stone

Southern Arizona hospital gets $10M federal grant to expand rural health care access

A southern Arizona hospital was awarded a federal grant of nearly $10 million to expand rural health care access.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Cat rescued from downtown Phoenix fire makes full recovery, ready for adoption