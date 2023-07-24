Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Former Phoenix councilmember Daniel Valenzuela announces run for Maricopa County Supervisor

Jul 24, 2023, 3:20 PM

Daniel Valenzuela...

Former Phoenix councilmember Daniel Valenzuela announced he is running for Maricopa County Supervisor. (Daniel Valenzuela for Arizona)

(Daniel Valenzuela for Arizona)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – Former Phoenix City Councilmember Daniel Valenzuela announced Monday he is running for Maricopa County Supervisor District 3.

Republican supervisor Bill Gates announced in June he would be vacating the seat and would not be seeking reelection saying he wanted to pursue other opportunities.

RELATED STORIES

Valenzuela, a Democrat, was elected to the city council in 2011 and left in 2018 to run for Phoenix mayor.

The board has five members, four Republicans and a Democrat. It sets the agenda and approves a budget that allocates money to all departments and elected offices.

Why he’s running

Valenzuela emphasized his past successes as a city councilmember including chairing the city’s two pension reform efforts, helping enact the city’s Anti-Discrimination Ordinance and being a leader on economic development and job creation.

“I have worked hard my entire life as a coalition builder and problem solver,” he said in a press release. “My family and I are excited to move forward with overwhelming support from first responders, community, business, non-profit and labor leaders.”

Valenzuela said he looks forward to focusing on many issues including keeping people and families safe, moving the economy forward and working toward smart investments around infrastructure for future planning.

“I will also work to protect our democracy, making voting as accessible and equitable as possible throughout the county. I want to take a regional leadership approach to these important issues and others, including housing and homelessness,” he said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook/ Someburros)...

Delaney Penn

Mexican chain Someburros to open first Peoria location next month

Someburros, a family-operated Mexican food chain, is opening its first Peoria location next month.

15 hours ago

(Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Flights delayed at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport due to ground stop

Flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were delayed Monday due to a ground stop, officials said.

15 hours ago

Left picture shows headshot of Kate Gallego, right photo shows Phoenix firefighter filling cooler w...

SuElen Rivera

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego shares vision to combat heat with Texas mayors

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said she shared her vision to combat heat with her Texas counterparts as the state also deals with intense heat.

15 hours ago

Disturbed performs at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California, on July 20, 2023. The metal ban...

Kevin Stone

Sound of Silence: Disturbed postpones Phoenix show after equipment fails in extreme heat

Disturbed was forced to postpone its outdoor concert in Phoenix over the weekend because the powerhouse metal band’s equipment couldn’t handle the heat.

15 hours ago

Stock photo of a casket in a hearse. The Arizona Department of Health Services has taken oversight ...

KTAR.com

Oversight of Arizona funeral industry moves to Department of Health Services

The Arizona Department of Health Services has taken oversight of the state’s funeral industry after the previous regulatory body was eliminated.

15 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Former Phoenix councilmember Daniel Valenzuela announces run for Maricopa County Supervisor