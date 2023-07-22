ARIZONA NEWS
4 people shot at Westgate parking lot in Glendale
Jul 22, 2023, 7:38 AM
(Facebook Photo/Glendale Police Department)
PHOENIX — Four people were shot at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale early Saturday.
According to the Glendale Police Department, officers were in the area around 2:15 a.m. in response to another call.
While on scene, police heard gunshots coming from a parking lot near AMC Theatres and the Renaissance Hotel.
Police responded and found four victims with gunshot wounds. All were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.
A male suspect, and two females believed to be involved, were taken into custody on Loop 101 near Bell Road.
No other information has been released.
