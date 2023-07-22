Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

4 people shot at Westgate parking lot in Glendale

Jul 22, 2023, 7:38 AM

(Facebook Photo/Glendale Police Department)...

(Facebook Photo/Glendale Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Glendale Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Four people were shot at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale early Saturday.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers were in the area around 2:15 a.m. in response to another call.

RELATED STORIES

While on scene, police heard gunshots coming from a parking lot near AMC Theatres and the Renaissance Hotel.

Police responded and found four victims with gunshot wounds. All were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

A male suspect, and two females believed to be involved, were taken into custody on Loop 101 near Bell Road.

No other information has been released.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

(ADOT Photo) (ADOT Photo) (ADOT Photo) (ADOT Photo)

Arizona News

Parking lot flasher ran through Mesa neighborhoods to resist arrest...

Serena O'Sullivan

Parking lot flasher fled from police, triggered car wash crash in Mesa, officials say

Court documents say a parking lot flasher fled from Mesa police into a car wash, the desert, multiple residential backyards and a tree.

8 hours ago

Mike Rodrigues, owner and founder of Pickleball Kingdom. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Chandler-based Pickleball Kingdom creating reality TV show around the popular sport

With more people around the world picking up paddles and playing the very trendy sport of pickleball, a company in Chandler wants to create a reality TV show around the game.

8 hours ago

People who are homeless try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center, a day center ...

Serena O'Sullivan

APS daily energy peak sets another record Thursday

PHOENIX — The APS daily energy peak shattered previous power consumption records on Thursday, according to a Friday news release. APS said Thursday’s energy use surpassed the all-time peak electricity use. This summer has been so demanding on energy suppliers that the aforementioned peak was set just five days earlier on July 15, according to […]

8 hours ago

photo of storm in desert with lightning and sunset....

KTAR.com

Special weather statement for Northeast Phoenix expires, strong winds continue

Due to monsoonal moisture, the National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Fountain Hills, Rio Verde and Sunflower.

1 day ago

Rodney Aviles (MCSO Mugshot)...

Nicole Grigg/ABC15 Arizona

Man accused of killing relatives released from Arizona State Hospital

A man accused of killing his relatives has been released from the Arizona State Hospital and family members worry he is still dangerous.

1 day ago

Adm. Lisa Franchetti...

Associated Press

Biden’s pick to lead Navy would be first woman on Joint Chiefs of Staff

President Joe Biden has chosen Adm. Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy, an unprecedented choice that, if she is confirmed, will make her the first woman to be a Pentagon service chief and the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

4 people shot at Westgate parking lot in Glendale