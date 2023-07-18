Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Don’t forget about Phoenix’s other extreme weather streak: 4 months without rain

Jul 18, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:16 pm

Two people drink water amid high temperatures in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday, July 17, 2023. Phoeni...

Phoenix is experiencing a record heat wave as well as a four-month streak with out rain. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The ongoing record streak of 110-degree days in Phoenix is just a blip when compared to the city’s four-month stretch without rain.

The last time precipitation was detected at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings, was March 22. As of Tuesday, that was 118 days ago.

And don’t let Monday night’s monsoon-y activity fool you. Although high winds and dust whipped through the Valley and thunderstorms unloaded on Tucson, the Valley’s dry spell is expected to continue at least through the week.

RELATED STORIES

“Doesn’t look like we’re going to see any chances really until at least the middle part … of the weekend, and probably not even until early next week, by the looks of it, at best,” meteorologist Alex Young of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday morning.

Monsoon hits southern Arizona first

The high-pressure system that’s been keeping the temperatures toasty — Phoenix reached at least 110 degrees for a record 19th consecutive day on Tuesday — also prevents cooling rain and clouds from bringing relief.

Southern Arizona saw its first big monsoon storm of the year Monday night, with Tucson seeing more than an inch of rain in some areas along with wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.

The wet stuff was recorded in parts of Cochise, Graham, Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties.

When is it going to rain in Phoenix?

Metro Phoenix typically lags behind southern Arizona when it comes to the start of monsoon activity, and this year is no different.

“I would surmise that by Monday at the very least we’ll probably have a more favorable pattern for thunderstorm potential to get into the Valley,” Young said.

He warned, however, that it’s too early to say for sure if the Phoenix area can expect to see rain by next week.

“Being six days out at this point, that’s kind of far out to really pinpoint whether that’s going to be the case,” he said. “Weather patterns [are] looking just a little bit better maybe by the end of the week and early next week. So we’ll have to see how that evolves.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

side-by-side of Morgan Bullis. Left photo shows Bullis being taken out of the hospital in a wheel c...

KTAR.com

Phoenix officer back to patrol after being shot several months ago

A Phoenix police officer returned to work last week following months of recovery after she was shot in the line of duty.

14 hours ago

Search efforts continued Tuesday, July 18 2023, after Christopher Hampton, a Phoenix, Arizona, high...

KTAR.com

Search continues for Phoenix teen who went missing at Show Low Lake

Search efforts continued Tuesday after a Phoenix teen went missing at Show Low Lake the previous night, authorities said.

14 hours ago

While the Powerball jackpot grew to $1 billion after going unclaimed, a ticket purchased at a Chand...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket sold at Chandler Walmart hits for $200,000 as jackpot grows to $1 billion

While the Powerball jackpot grew to $1 billion after going unclaimed, a ticket purchased in Chandler won $200,000 in Monday's drawing.

14 hours ago

A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix,...

Kevin Stone

Record heat wave: Phoenix breaks mark for longest streak of 110-degree days

The Phoenix heat wave singed another mark into the record books Tuesday, when it reached 110 degrees for the 19th consecutive day.

14 hours ago

(Robert Moyer - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety photos)...

KTAR.com

Man arrested after turning self in for fatal hit-and-run in Apache Junction

A Peoria man was arrested Monday after he turned himself in for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run in Apache Junction over the weekend.

14 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Don’t forget about Phoenix’s other extreme weather streak: 4 months without rain