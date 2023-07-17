Phoenix woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

PHOENIX — Yellowstone National Park is warning how dangerous wildlife can be after a Phoenix woman was gored Monday morning by a bison.

The animal wounded the 47-year-old woman near Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone.

This is the first reported incident in 2023. In June 2022, a Colorado Springs, Colorado man was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful.

The woman was walking with another person in a field in front of the Lake Lodge when they saw two bison. After seeing the animals, they turned to walk away from the bison when one of them charged and gored the woman, according to a post from the Yellowstone National Park Facebook page.

Yellowstone National Park said the animals are wild and can be dangerous when approached.

Mating season is mid-July through mid-August and bison can become agitated more quickly. Visitors should use extra caution and give them additional space during this time, the park said.

It is unknown how close the two were to the bison when it charged.

The woman sustained significant injuries to her chest and abdomen and was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Bison are unpredictable and can run faster than humans. When wildlife approaches and area populated by humans, give it space, stay more than 25 years away from all large animals and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, Yellowstone said.

