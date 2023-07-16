Close
Surprise police helped seniors in heat wave without working AC unit

Jul 16, 2023, 3:00 PM

The police officers were driving to help the seniors in outside temps of 120 degrees. (Surprise Police Department photo) Some of the seniors' rooms were as hot as 114 degrees Fahrenheit. (Surprise Police Department photo)

PHOENIX — When police officers with the city of Surprise discovered two seniors were bearing the brunt of the heat wave without a working AC unit, they knew they had to step up.

It all started with a welfare check on Friday, according to the city’s police department.

Officers found two senior women living in a sizzling house with temperatures well over 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Surprise Fire and Medical insured these two ladies did not have any heat-related symptoms,” the Surprise Police Department announced on Facebook.

In fact, some parts of the home were as hot as 114 degrees.

City officials brought the two ladies to the Surprise Senior Center so they could cool down, according to the Department.

“Officers returned to the home and installed an air conditioning unit we were able to purchase through grant funding,” the post said.

Arizona’s summer heat wave is no joke, officials say. According to Maricopa County, there have been at least 12 heat-related deaths so far this year.

