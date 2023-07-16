PHOENIX — A motorcycle rider is dead after an evening crash Saturday in the West Valley, according to police.

Phoenix police officers found a seriously injured motorcyclist around 8 p.m. near 29th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix, according to a news release.

Marvin Nixon, 31, was heading west on Indian School Road before the crash. He hit a car turning north on 29th Avenue, police said.

Debris from Nixon’s collision with the car flew out and collided into another vehicle, according to the news release.

Although authorities took Nixon to a hospital, he died from his injuries, police said.

The two drivers of the other vehicles stayed on the scene to report what happened.

Phoenix police said speed could have caused this crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

