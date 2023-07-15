Bringing the heat: Phoenix breaks temperature record for July 15

PHOENIX — As the old saying goes, “Records are made to be broken.” But many could’ve done without this one.

According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, the Valley has set a new record for highest temperature on this date, July 15, in the city’s history: 118 degrees.

The temperature, which is measured at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, was reported on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

Guess what, we added another degree to set a daily record high of 118°F. #azwx pic.twitter.com/LmkDhiO5uM — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 15, 2023

The previous record of 117 degrees had stood since 1998.

Chris Kuhlman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday morning the forecast highs for the weekend are in the 116-119 range, with a 20% chance of Phoenix hitting 120 on Saturday or Sunday.

An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the NWS.

The current record temperature for July 16 is 118 degrees.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross and Kevin Stone contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.