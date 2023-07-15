Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Bringing the heat: Phoenix breaks temperature record for July 15

Jul 15, 2023, 4:10 PM | Updated: 4:36 pm

Image of a thermometer measuring high heat. The heat dome that's been baking Texas is inching towar...

(Pixabay Illustration)

(Pixabay Illustration)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — As the old saying goes, “Records are made to be broken.” But many could’ve done without this one.

According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, the Valley has set a new record for highest temperature on this date, July 15, in the city’s history: 118 degrees.

The temperature, which is measured at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, was reported on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

The previous record of 117 degrees had stood since 1998.

Chris Kuhlman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday morning the forecast highs for the weekend are in the 116-119 range, with a 20% chance of Phoenix hitting 120 on Saturday or Sunday.

RELATED STORIES

An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the NWS.

The current record temperature for July 16 is 118 degrees.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross and Kevin Stone contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A Phoenix Police officer and a second man were attacked by a dog on Saturday. (Facebook Photo/Phoe...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police officer, man hurt in dog attack

A Phoenix police officer and a second man are home after being attacked by a dog in south Phoenix on Saturday morning.

17 hours ago

(Tonto National Forest Twitter)...

KTAR.com

State Route 88 re-opens northeast of Apache Junction following brush fire

State Route 88 is open in both directions northeast of Apache Junction. Firefighters from the Mesa Ranger District have responded to a fire.

17 hours ago

(Brandon Bell, Getty Images, right, AP Photo, Ross D. Franklin, right)...

KTAR.com

Alan Dershowitz, other lawyers for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem ordered to pay sanctions

Lawyers for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem were ordered to pay $122,000, according to a ruling Friday by U.S. District Court Judge John Tuchi.

17 hours ago

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography

A Northeast Phoenix man was arrested on Wednesday for having 10 explicit photos of sexually exploited children on his phone, police say.

17 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Stephen Gugliociello

As Arizona heat surges, know how to keep your pets safe

Dr. Tara Murphy, medical director of the Veterinary Emergency Group, talked about what to watch out for with as the temperatures soar.

17 hours ago

RapidFlight's M2 is supported by advanced additive manufacturing techniques. (RapidFlight Photo)...

Drew Hansen/Phoenix Business Journal

Drone maker RapidFlight purchases IP portfolio of Chandler’s shuttered Local Motors

Drone maker RapidFlight LLC said this week it has acquired the intellectual property portfolio of shuttered Chandler company Local Motors.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Bringing the heat: Phoenix breaks temperature record for July 15