Breaking: Phoenix hits record-high 118 degrees on Saturday. | Tune to 92.3 FM
Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police in Peoria seek help finding missing man

Jul 15, 2023, 5:50 PM

(Facebook Photo/Peoria Police AZ)...

(Facebook Photo/Peoria Police AZ)

(Facebook Photo/Peoria Police AZ)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Police in Peoria are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 28-year-old man.

Police are trying to locate James Esposito.

He’s described as 5-foot-8, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Esposito was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a black sports shirt on Saturday at his residence near 92nd and Olive avenues.

RELATED STORIES

According to police, Esposito left his residence on foot.

His caretakers say he takes several daily medications due to a medical condition and does not have them on him. He also does not have a cell phone on him.

If anyone sees Esposito, please contact the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Image of a thermometer measuring high heat. The heat dome that's been baking Texas is inching towar...

Stephen Gugliociello

Bringing the heat: Phoenix breaks temperature record for July 15

According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix has set a new record for highest temperature for July 15 in the city's history: 118.

18 hours ago

A Phoenix Police officer and a second man were attacked by a dog on Saturday. (Facebook Photo/Phoe...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police officer, man hurt in dog attack

A Phoenix police officer and a second man are home after being attacked by a dog in south Phoenix on Saturday morning.

18 hours ago

(Tonto National Forest Twitter)...

KTAR.com

State Route 88 re-opens northeast of Apache Junction following brush fire

State Route 88 is open in both directions northeast of Apache Junction. Firefighters from the Mesa Ranger District have responded to a fire.

18 hours ago

(Brandon Bell, Getty Images, right, AP Photo, Ross D. Franklin, right)...

KTAR.com

Alan Dershowitz, other lawyers for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem ordered to pay sanctions

Lawyers for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem were ordered to pay $122,000, according to a ruling Friday by U.S. District Court Judge John Tuchi.

18 hours ago

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography

A Northeast Phoenix man was arrested on Wednesday for having 10 explicit photos of sexually exploited children on his phone, police say.

18 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Stephen Gugliociello

As Arizona heat surges, know how to keep your pets safe

Dr. Tara Murphy, medical director of the Veterinary Emergency Group, talked about what to watch out for with as the temperatures soar.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Police in Peoria seek help finding missing man