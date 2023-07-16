Police in Peoria seek help finding missing man

PHOENIX — Police in Peoria are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 28-year-old man.

Police are trying to locate James Esposito.

He’s described as 5-foot-8, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Esposito was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a black sports shirt on Saturday at his residence near 92nd and Olive avenues.

According to police, Esposito left his residence on foot.

His caretakers say he takes several daily medications due to a medical condition and does not have them on him. He also does not have a cell phone on him.

If anyone sees Esposito, please contact the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.