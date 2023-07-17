Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Revitalized Valley retail center Canyon Trails fully leased for first time since opening

Jul 17, 2023, 4:05 AM

Goodyear City Council recently approved rezoning for 12 acres at the Canyon Trails Towne Center to ...

Goodyear City Council recently approved rezoning for 12 acres at the Canyon Trails Towne Center to include a multifamily development. (Trigate Photo)

(Trigate Photo)

Canyon Trails Towne Center, a revitalized shopping center in the West Valley, has reached full occupancy for the first time since it opened 15 years ago.

The 90-acre mixed-use project has been signing on new tenants and seeing new buildings brought to life over the past couple of years as plans were made to expand the property and a new owner, California-based Santa Cruz Seaside Co., acquired the 600,000-square-foot center last year. Phoenix-based Vestar manages the property.

Since last fall, Chipotle has opened a new restaurant while popular craft store Michael’s signed a lease for a 18,300-square-foot space that was previously filled by a Cost Plus World Market that closed down. Michael’s plans to open in August.

Discount retailer Five Below also took a 10,434-square-foot space that had sat empty since the shopping center first opened in 2008. Additional restaurants including Denny’s, Starbucks and Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers are expected to open this fall.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

