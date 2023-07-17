Canyon Trails Towne Center, a revitalized shopping center in the West Valley, has reached full occupancy for the first time since it opened 15 years ago.

The 90-acre mixed-use project has been signing on new tenants and seeing new buildings brought to life over the past couple of years as plans were made to expand the property and a new owner, California-based Santa Cruz Seaside Co., acquired the 600,000-square-foot center last year. Phoenix-based Vestar manages the property.

Since last fall, Chipotle has opened a new restaurant while popular craft store Michael’s signed a lease for a 18,300-square-foot space that was previously filled by a Cost Plus World Market that closed down. Michael’s plans to open in August.

Discount retailer Five Below also took a 10,434-square-foot space that had sat empty since the shopping center first opened in 2008. Additional restaurants including Denny’s, Starbucks and Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers are expected to open this fall.

