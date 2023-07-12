PHOENIX — The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety announced it partnered with the Glendale Police Department on Wednesday for its commitment to traffic safety and vehicular collision reductions.

Glendale police were awarded a “Driving Under the Influence Education and Enforcement” grant through the DUI Abatement Grant Program, according to a press release.

The abatement grant is $36,000 and will run until Dec. 31, 2023.

This will help the department educate officers with additional skills in in identifying and properly investigating DUI-related cases and accidents.

Glendale police already participate in DUI enforcement forces throughout the year and aim to remove impaired drivers off Valley roads.

The grant will also assist the Glendale Police Department in funding additional officers and resources to participate in DUI task forces throughout the year, according to the release

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.