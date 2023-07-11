Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

4 exposed to substance in downtown Tempe, building evacuated

Jul 11, 2023, 11:45 AM | Updated: 2:54 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Four people were exposed to a substance Tuesday morning at the city clerk’s office in Tempe, according to the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department.

Authorities received a call just before 9 a.m. from the building that someone opened a letter with a white powder substance, according to ABC15.

RELATED STORIES

The building was evacuated and the four people exposed were experiencing systems such as headaches, believed to be from the powder, according to Andrea Glass, assistant fire chief said in the press conference.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Five additional people were decontaminated as a precaution.

Fifth Street from Mill and Forest Avenues were closed for hours due to the incident but reopened just before 3 p.m., according to a post from the city’s Twitter account.

Crews from several agencies in the Valley entered the facility to obtain test samples of the substance. Glass said they tested the powder for anthrax and other chemical components that could pose a threat.

Glass said the results of the readings were negative.

The building remained closed for the rest of the day and will reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the city of Tempe.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Jordan Carvalho identified as human remains found in northwest Arizona...

SuElen Rivera

Authorities identify human skull that washed up in Arizona floods last year

A human skull that was washed up from flooding last year in the northwest Arizona town of Golden Valley has finally been identified.

15 hours ago

A Phoenix, Arizona, lottery player came close to the massive Powerball jackpot in the Monday, July ...

KTAR.com

Phoenix lottery player comes within 1 number of massive Powerball jackpot

A Phoenix lottery player came close to a massive Powerball jackpot in Monday's drawing but had to "settle" for a $50,000 prize.

15 hours ago

motorcyclist lies on the freeway as he receives medical attention following a crash...

KTAR.com

Westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Phoenix reopens following crash

The Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Phoenix reopened Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a motorcyclist temporarily shut it down.

15 hours ago

A lady uses an umbrella for shade to combat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Ar...

Kevin Stone

When will metro Phoenix start seeing monsoon activity?

Will Phoenix-area residents have use for their umbrellas other than to shield them from the sun anytime soon?

15 hours ago

sun shown behind a barb wire fence...

KTAR.com

Last member in Arizona-based drug-trafficking ring sentenced to prison

The last member of a drug-trafficking ring based out of Arizona was recently sentenced to prison, authorities announced.

15 hours ago

A head-clearing walk over the weekend turned into a 20-mile, overnight ordeal for a Buddhist monk i...

KTAR.com

Buddhist monk’s head-clearing walk in Arizona becomes overnight trek

A head-clearing walk over the weekend turned into a 20-mile, overnight ordeal for a Buddhist monk in northern Arizona, authorities said.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

4 exposed to substance in downtown Tempe, building evacuated