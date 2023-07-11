4 exposed to substance in downtown Tempe, building evacuated

PHOENIX — Four people were exposed to a substance Tuesday morning at the city clerk’s office in Tempe, according to the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department.

Authorities received a call just before 9 a.m. from the building that someone opened a letter with a white powder substance, according to ABC15.

The building was evacuated and the four people exposed were experiencing systems such as headaches, believed to be from the powder, according to Andrea Glass, assistant fire chief said in the press conference.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Five additional people were decontaminated as a precaution.

Fifth Street from Mill and Forest Avenues were closed for hours due to the incident but reopened just before 3 p.m., according to a post from the city’s Twitter account.

Fifth Street just reopened. Thank you for patience. — City of Tempe, AZ (@Tempegov) July 11, 2023

Crews from several agencies in the Valley entered the facility to obtain test samples of the substance. Glass said they tested the powder for anthrax and other chemical components that could pose a threat.

Glass said the results of the readings were negative.

The building remained closed for the rest of the day and will reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the city of Tempe.

