Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

As heat is expected to linger in Phoenix, here’s how to stay safe

Jul 10, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:10 am

a woman protects herself from sun exposure by using an umbrella...

(Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — As a heat wave drags on, staying cool, hydrated and informed is the best safeguard for getting through the scorching summer in metro Phoenix.

An excessive heat warning is in effect through 8 p.m. Sunday, and the National Weather Service said there is a chance Valley temperatures could approach 120 degrees this week.

Dr. Ayan Sen, chair of the department of critical care medicine at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, said the Arizona heat can pose dangerous risks.

What causes heat-related illness and who’s most at risk?

“The worst form of heat exposure is called heat stroke, and it occurs when the body can no longer control the temperature and the sweating mechanism fails,” Sen told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

RELATED STORIES

“As a result of that, the temperature can go up to about 106 degrees Fahrenheit. Within 10-15 minutes, there can be a lot of complications that can lead to life-threatening situations.”

In such cases, a person’s body temperature rises quicker than it can cool itself down, according to the Center for Disease Control.

“The biggest concern that would direct us to diagnose heat stroke is when somebody is confused, maybe dizzy, nauseous, they have hot, red, dry skin, and that is really something that needs to be attended to urgently,” Sen said.

“When the temperature goes really high, the body has a thermostat. It’s something that regulates the temperature, and as I mentioned, it may start failing. As a result of that, the brain cells — we call them neurons — can get overheated. That can lead to damage in the cells … that can lead to brain injury.”

Those most at risk include older adults, infants and adolescents, and those with a mental illness, the CDC said. Young and healthy adults can also potentially be affected if they take part in strenuous physical activities during hot weather.

Other heat-related illnesses include heat exhaustion, heat cramps and sunburn.

What precautions can be taken?

Sen advised people to stay in the shade, out of the heat, drink plenty of water, wear appropriate clothing that allows evaporation to occur and maintain minimal heat exposure.

Hot and heavy meals should be avoided and outdoor activities should also be scheduled carefully, the CDC said.

Additionally, children and pets should never be left in a parked car.

Pets should also have plenty of fresh water that has been left in a shady area.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Colton Krolak contributed to this story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Downtown Phoenix skyline...

Balin Overstolz

Real estate expert: Phoenix allowing guesthouses on existing properties ‘a good move’

The City of Phoenix has moved forward with a plan that will allow “auxiliary dwelling units,” commonly known as guesthouses, to be added to existing properties with a single-family home.

6 hours ago

Meyer Burger Technology AG plans to open its first U.S. manufacturing facility for high-performance...

AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL

Solar module manufacturer expanding Valley production after signing 2 agreements

A Switzerland-based company plans to expand production at its new Valley solar module manufacturing plant after it secured two big contracts.

6 hours ago

Adults in Arizona can now obtain contraceptive medications over the counter at a pharmacy without a...

Brandon Gray

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs refuses to rescind executive order shielding abortion prosecutions

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is standing by her executive order which prevents county attorneys from prosecuting abortion-related cases in the state.

1 day ago

Downtown Phoenix skyline...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from July 8-9

Peoria's most expensive home hit the market last week and several fires caused delays on state highways. 

1 day ago

The Stockton Hill Fire near Kingman in northwestern Arizona forced evacuations in July 2023....

KTAR.com

Stockton Hill Fire in northwestern Arizona 64% contained, officials say

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management announced Sunday evening that the Stockton Hill fire in northwestern Arizona is 64% contained.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management - Fort Apache Agency)...

KTAR.com

Flying V Fire: Officials plan to reopen portion of US-60 that shut down due to 800-acre blaze

ADOT and the White Mountain Zone are working to reopen highway 60, which shut down on Wednesday due to the 831-acre Flying V Fire.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

As heat is expected to linger in Phoenix, here’s how to stay safe