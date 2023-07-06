Tonto National Forest implement fire restrictions due to heat

PHOENIX — Fire restrictions went into effect Thursday morning within Tonto National Forest in central Arizona due to increased fire danger, officials said.

The Stage 1 fire and recreational shooting restrictions were implemented at 8 a.m. and will remain in effect until further notice.

The restrictions prohibit igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire, campfire or stove fire outside a structure provided by the forest service within a designated area.

Discharging a firearm, air rifle or gas gun are prohibited with the restriction, the forest service said. There are also limitations placed on smoking.

“A very active monsoon season last year and well above average rainfall totals earlier this year have led to an abundance of annual invasive grass growth , that under the current conditions, pose an elevated fire danger risk,” Fire, Fuels and Aviation Management Officer Andy Mandell said.

“Recent wildfires like the Bullet Fire underscore the increased fire danger, and we are asking the public to comply with these restrictions.”

Mandell said the public can help prevent roadside fires by regularly checking their vehicles and/or trailers and that the chains are not dragging.

A full breakdown of rules with the Stage 1 fire restriction can be found on the Tonto National Forest website.

A map of current fire restrictions on federal and state-managed land can be found on the Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention website.

Stage 1 fire restrictions were implemented in Northern Arizona last week due to dry and hot weather.

