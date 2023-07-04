Close
Police arrest two suspects after stray bullet killed woman inside her Yuma residence

Jul 4, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:20 pm

PHOENIX — Yuma police officers arrested two people they believe fired a stray bullet that killed a woman on Sunday night.

Christian Galindo, 31, was in her residence when a stray bullet struck.

Officers found her with a gunshot wound at around 12:15 a.m. near Main Avenue and Speedway Boulevard.

An official statement from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to give her medical aid, but she was unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene.

“During the course of the investigation, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau identified two suspects related to this case,” according to a news release.

Both 18-year-old Jose Flores and 18-year-old Mia Dominguez were booked for second degree murder.

Dominguez, however, wracked up more misdeeds. She was also booked for false reporting to law enforcement, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

“Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on Monday, July 3,” police said.

Authorities are still investigating this case. Anyone with helpful information can contact the sheriff’s office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

This is an ongoing story.

