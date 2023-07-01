PHOENIX – Public homebuilder Meritage Homes of Arizona has purchased 70 acres of land in Buckeye for $10.1 million.

The parcel, which has been mapped for 271 new home lots, is located at the southwest corner of Apache Road and Southern Avenue.

Construction is expected to begin later this year with the first new homes scheduled for completion in early 2025, according to a press release.

Meritage Homes of Arizona will be offering single family homes on the land ranging from 1,239 square feet to 2,110 square feet, with prices starting in the low $300s.

The project marks the homebuilder’s fifth new community in Buckeye since 2017.

“The economic environment in Buckeye continues to provide opportunities for homebuilders as more and more jobs come to the area,” said Scott Loncki, director of land acquisition for Meritage Homes of Arizona.

“We are excited to deliver a unique community that will provide attainable ownership offerings to homebuyers as affordability remains an issue across the valley.”

